IIT JEE Advanced 2024: Registration postponed to April 27 | Check revised schedule here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revised the application schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. According to the revised dates, registration and application for JEE Advanced 2024 will now take place from April 27 to May 7. Initially, the process was set to commence on April 21 and conclude on April 30, 2024, at 5 pm.

Interested candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official website of JEE Advanced, which is jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Madras recently informed that the Lok Sabha elections will not impact the JEE Advanced, and the exam will be held according to the schedule decided earlier.

Important dates

Last date for application fee payment: May 10, 2024

Admit card release: May 17 to May 26, 2024

Examination: May 26, 2024

Provisional answer key release: June 2, 2024

Feedback on provisional answer keys: June 2 to June 3, 2024

Final answer key and result release: June 9, 2024

The IIT entrance test is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. There are two papers – paper 1 will be held in the first shift, from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The deadline for paying JEE Advanced exam fees is May 10 till 5 pm, and admit cards will be released at 10 am on May 17.

Candidate responses will be available on the exam portal on May 31, with provisional answer keys available on June 2. Candidates can send their feedback and comments on the provisional key between 10 am on June 2 and 5 pm on June 3.

JEE Advanced 2024 results and final answer key will be released on June 9. Following that, registration for IIT counselling via Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) and the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2024) will begin.

