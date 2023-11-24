JEE Advanced 2024: Important dates released, registration starts on April 21 - Check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2024 important dates released

JEE Advanced 2024 registration and exam date: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released the Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced schedule. The institute has not only released the exam dates but also the online registration dates for the exam. According to the official schedule, All those students who students are preparing for IIT admission next year will be able to submit their applications from April 21. The exam will be conducted on May 26, 2024 for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Science, and Architecture courses in 23 IITs.

Important dates

According to the official update, candidates who have secured the top 2.5 lakh rank (as per last year's criteria) in JEE Main 2024 will be able to register themselves from April 21 to May 6 to appear in the IIT entrance exam. Candidates will also have to pay the prescribed examination fee during this period only. To appear in the entrance examination, candidates will be able to download their admit card from May 17 till the examination date.

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2024 - April 21 to 30

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates -May 06

Admit Card available for download - May 17 to 26

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing -May 25

JEE (Advanced) 2024 Examination - May 26

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2024 website -May 31

Online display of provisional answer keys - June 2

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys - June 2 to 3

JEE Advanced 2024 Eligibility: IIT Madras to release Information Bulletin soon

As of now, the institute has not released information about the eligibility criteria for appearing in the JEE advanced 2024 exam. It is expected that the information bulletin for the exam may be released soon which contains the eligibility criteria. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.