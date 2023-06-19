JOSAA Counselling 2023 Registration begins today at josaa.nic.in; Mock seat allocation on June 25

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JOSAA Counselling 2023 Registration starts today

JOSAA Counselling 2023: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2023 counselling registrations will begin today, June 19. The official website-- josaa.nic.in will host the JOSAA Counselling 2023 application form. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process and fill their choices till June 24.

JoSAA conducts counselling process for candidates seeking admission in BTech and BArch programmes offered by the 23 Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 38-Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs).

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Mock Allotment List

The mock seat allocation for round 1 based on the choices filled in by candidates will be displayed on June 24. The second mock seat allocation based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 26 will be displayed on June 27. Candidates will also have the option to lock their choices. The registration and choice refilling for academic programmes under JoSAA 2023 will end on June 28.

Candidates should note that the choices filled by them during JoSAA Counselling 2023 registration will be auto locked on June 28. The reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be held on June 29. The JoSAA 2023 round 1 seat allocation will be published on June 30, 2023.

JOSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule