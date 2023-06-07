JOSAA Counselling 2023 Dates released; Registration starts on June 19

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JoSAA Counselling 2023 schedule announced

JOSAA Counselling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the counselling schedule for BTech and BArch admissions 2023. Engineering aspirants can check the JoSAA counselling 2023 dates on the official website-- josaa.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the registration and choice filling for academic programmes under JoSAA will commence on June 19.

JoSAA counselling is being held for JEE aspirants seeking admissions in BTech and BArch courses offered by 23 Indian Institute of Technologies (IITs), 31 National Institute of Technologies (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) Shibpur, 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 38-Other Technical Institutes Funded Fully or Partially by Central or State Government (Other-GFTIs).

The candidates who have qualified in JEE Main 2023 or will qualify the JEE Advanced 2023 will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA 2023 counselling process. The JEE Advanced 2023 result will be declared on June 19, 2023.

JOSAA Counselling 2023 Schedule