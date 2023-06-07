CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, City Intimation Slip OUT for June 9-11 exams; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 admit card, city intimation slip released

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) scheduled between June 9 and June 11, 2023. Along with the CUET UG admit card 2023 for phase 5 exams. the testing agency has also released the exam city intimation slip for candidates on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. Aspirants can download their CUET hall ticket and city intimation slip using the application number and date of birth.

The fifth phase of CUET UG 2023 will be held on June 9, 10 and 11, 2023. Aspirants are required to carry a hard copy of the CUET admit card, along with the self declaration form and a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre. As per the official notification, a total number of 25,13,335 candidates have appeared for the CUET 2023 examination so far.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same." NTA said in a statement.

"There are some cities where the count of registered candidates is very large, so the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination may be extended to a few more days beyond 11 June 2023. So, the City Intimation Slip / Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates will also be released subsequently," NTA further said.

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Aspirants can download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab Key in your application number, date of birth and submit it. Download the CUET UG admit card and take a printout for future reference.

