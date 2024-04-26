'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi goes missing, father lodged complaint

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh missing

Gurucharan Singh renowned for portraying Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved TV series 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has reportedly gone missing, causing a stir among fans and colleagues. His sudden disappearance, after being a prominent figure in Indian television, has left many in shock. Despite departing from the show, his character remained deeply ingrained in people's memories. Additionally, his absence from social media for the past four days has raised concerns.

Gurucharan was last seen here:

Gurucharan Singh was last spotted at Delhi airport on April 22nd. He was bound for Mumbai but never reached his intended destination nor returned home, sparking widespread concern. His sudden disappearance has raised alarms. Furthermore, reports suggest that his phone is currently turned off.

Father has lodged a missing complaint:

Gurucharan Singh's elderly father has lodged a missing complaint in Delhi, which says, 'My son Gurucharan Singh, age: 50 years, to go to Mumbai on 22nd April at 8:30 am. Had come out. He went to the airport to catch the flight. He neither reached Mumbai nor returned home and his phone is not available. He is mentally stable and we were searching for him but now he is missing!'

Gurucharan Singh as Sodhi in TMKOC:

Gurucharan Singh's portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' went beyond mere acting; he became a beloved figure to countless Indian viewers, feeling like a member of their own families. His departure from the show left a void, reportedly due to his father's health issues and payment delays. Despite leaving the show in 2013, he returned the following year due to popular demand. However, he exited again in 2020, with actor Balwinder Singh Suri taking over his role. Throughout his time on the show, Gurucharan's portrayal of the fun-loving and affectionate Sodhi left an indelible mark, making him a founding and cherished member of the cast.