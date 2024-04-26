'We are in good...', Anne Hathaway REVEALS details about the third installment of Princess Diaries 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anne Hathaway

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway's acting skills and beauty cannot go unnoticed. The actress gained worldwide recognition after featuring in the film Princess Diaries. Anne Hathaway's versatility in acting, beauty and fashion, has captivated netizens. According to a report in PTI, the actress disclosed few details about the third installment of the most popular film.

When asked to share the updates, Anne Hathaway said, "We're in a good place. That's all I can say. There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place". For the unversed, Anne Hathaway played the role of perfect princess Mia Thermopolis in the first two films. Directed by Meg Cabot, the first part was released in 2001 followed by a sequel in 2004 "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement", which was directed by Garry Marsh.

Anne Hathaway was recently seen in a romantic comedy film titled The Idea of You. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film also stars Nicholas Galitzine, Ella Rubin, Viktor White, Perry Mattfeld, Reid Scott and Dakota Adan among others. The Idea of You tells the story of a 40-year-old single mum who begins an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

The film was released on March 16 in theatres and was received well by the netizens for its brilliant acting and storyline. However, the movie will be released on May 2 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The Ideo of You is based on Robinne Lee's novel of the same name.

Anne Hathaway has also worked in other popular films including Becoming Jane, Get Smart, Bride Wars, Alice in Wonderland, The Dark Knight Rises, Les Miserables, Interstellar, The Hustle, Armageddon Time and Mother's Instinct among others. She has also appeared on TV shows including The Simpsons, Family Guy, Saturday Night Live, Lip Sync Battle, Modern Love, We Crashed and Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate. She has bagged several accolades including Academy, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, People's Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild and Teen Choice among others.

