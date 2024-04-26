Rekha's adorable moment with 'mom-to-be' Richa Chadha at Heeramandi premiere | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rekha kisses baby bump of Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is all geared up for the upcoming series Heeramandi. The star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial had celebrities in attendance including Alia Bhatt, Salman, Genelia D'Souza and Esha Deol among others. A video of Rekha's adorable moment with Richa Chadha is going viral on social media.

In the video, Richa Chadha and the veteran actress are seen having a conversation and the next moment she blesses Richa and cutely kisses the bump of the actress. Netizens loved the duo's interaction. One user wrote, "That way we love Rekha, ma'am". "Rekha = pure soul". "Rekhaji is a living DIVA", wrote the third user.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest offering Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the highly-anticipated titles of 2024. The show boasts a stellar star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan, among others. Bhansali's mastery as a filmmaker is set to reach new heights with Heeramandi, showcasing his unique talent for narrating Indian stories with authenticity and flair. In a recent interview, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was seen sharing interesting anecdotes about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

He said, "Because I have always wanted to be lost. This is the biggest set I have made in my life. Because it's really that walls have been pushed way beyond what I thought. Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

