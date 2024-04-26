Krushna Abhishek's emotional reaction after 'mama' Govinda attends Arti's wedding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Krushna Abhishek's emotional reaction

Bollywood actor Govinda has been absent from Arti Sing hand Deepak Chauhan's wedding festivities, finally attended the wedding. With his brightest smile, as usual, the senior actor responded to the paps and then rushed in to attend the wedding. Krushna Abhishek became emotional as Govinda attended the wedding to give blessings to the newlywed couple. The video is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Krushna Abhishek says, "Arey bahut khushi hui, unko dekh...dil ki baat hai..emotional connect hai. So happy to see him. Bahut khushi ka din hai aur Arti ke liye bhi". Fans were surprised and happy at the same time seeing Govinda attending the wedding.

The internal discord Govinda and Sunita were having a dispute with Krishna Abhishek and Kashmira Shah for a long time. Many times Govinda and Sunita had also expressed their displeasure. Despite all the controversies, Kashmira Shah had recently said that if Govinda forgets everything and comes to Aarti Singh's wedding, she will wash his feet and welcome him to the wedding. However, Govinda may have ended up attending the wedding but, his wife, Sunita was not where to be seen. Social media users were quick to point that out too. Several users have questioned about her absence in the comment sections.

Deepak Chauhan, who is called Arti Singh's husband, is a successful businessman. He runs an event management company of which he is also the founder. Along with this, Deepak is the brand ambassador of the Road Safety World Series. Arti had also made it clear that her marriage with Deepak is not a love marriage but an arranged one. Before marriage, both of them had a courtship period, in which both wanted to understand and know each other.

