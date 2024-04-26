Friday, April 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. 'It is quite self-destructive...', Richa Chadha REVEALS details about her character in Heeramandi

'It is quite self-destructive...', Richa Chadha REVEALS details about her character in Heeramandi

Richa Chadha disclosed a few details about her character from the upcoming series Heeramandi. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the series will premiere on May 1. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: April 26, 2024 10:49 IST
Richa Chadha
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha

After making her debut in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, Richa Chadha has established herself as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. Be it any genre, Richa Chadha can pull off her role, showcasing her versatility. She gained prominence after featuring in Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Section 375 and Masaan among others. Recently, the actress spoke to Zoom in an interview about her character Lajjo in the upcoming series Heeramandi.  

Richa Chadha said that, "It's quite self-destructive. This is female Devdas but with less...I meant at least Devdas was pining after Aishwarya Rai. She is lovelorn to a level that isn't afraid to make a scene. The guy she is with is afraid that she might make a scene at the wedding, in a cafe but you also see that he too is not straight and he lied to her in the past."

She further added I wanted to play a character like that who is totally sublimated and has surrendered and also he knows somewhere that it is a hopeless cause. It's a lovelorn, tragic character. It did break that stereotype but now I am scared that I will get stereotyped as a drunkard woman or with addiction of some kind".

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. 

Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast.  The trailer which was released recently, offers a mesmerizing glimpse into this world, where drama, passion, and intrigue abound in every frame. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mastery as a filmmaker is set to reach new heights with Heeramandi, showcasing his unique talent for narrating Indian stories with authenticity and flair.  Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1. 

Also Read: Laapataa Ladies OTT release: When and where to watch Kiran Rao's film

Also Read: Priyadarshan CONFIRMS his next with Akshay Kumar, reveals film 'will be based on oldest superstition of India'

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement