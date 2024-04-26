'It is quite self-destructive...', Richa Chadha REVEALS details about her character in Heeramandi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Richa Chadha

After making her debut in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, Richa Chadha has established herself as one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. Be it any genre, Richa Chadha can pull off her role, showcasing her versatility. She gained prominence after featuring in Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey, Section 375 and Masaan among others. Recently, the actress spoke to Zoom in an interview about her character Lajjo in the upcoming series Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha said that, "It's quite self-destructive. This is female Devdas but with less...I meant at least Devdas was pining after Aishwarya Rai. She is lovelorn to a level that isn't afraid to make a scene. The guy she is with is afraid that she might make a scene at the wedding, in a cafe but you also see that he too is not straight and he lied to her in the past."

She further added I wanted to play a character like that who is totally sublimated and has surrendered and also he knows somewhere that it is a hopeless cause. It's a lovelorn, tragic character. It did break that stereotype but now I am scared that I will get stereotyped as a drunkard woman or with addiction of some kind".

Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. Whereas Fardeen Khan will be seen making a comeback after 14 years with this series. Heeramandi also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT.

Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. The trailer which was released recently, offers a mesmerizing glimpse into this world, where drama, passion, and intrigue abound in every frame. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's mastery as a filmmaker is set to reach new heights with Heeramandi, showcasing his unique talent for narrating Indian stories with authenticity and flair. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

