PM Modi campaigns for BJP in Rajahmundry, Anakapalli: How did party perform in these 2 seats in the past?

The electoral landscape in Andra Pradesh has been so far a tough turf for the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP even in era of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah could not breach Andhra fortress. But, this election the saffron party is hopeful to open an account in the state as the saffron party in a surprise move, just ahead of election, formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and actor-turn-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party. The BJP got six Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, while the TDP 17 seats and Jana Sena Party two seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed two massive public meetings in Rajahmundry and Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Beginning his speech, PM Modi said, “On May 13th, you will begin a new chapter in the development journey of Andhra Pradesh with your vote. NDA will certainly set records in the Lok Sabha elections as well as in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. This will be a significant step towards a developed Andhra Pradesh and a developed Bharat.”

Lashing out at the Congress and the YSR Congress, PM Modi remarked, “In this election, there is the Congress party on one side, and on the other side is the YSR Congress. Congress leaders have already conceded defeat here before the results. And the people of Andhra Pradesh have completely rejected the YSR Congress as well. The YSR Congress had the opportunity for a full five years in Andhra Pradesh. They have wasted these five years and also pushed Andhra behind in development.”

Speaking in Anakapalle, Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said, "Uttar Andhra Sujala Sravanthi irrigation project is an example of the work culture here. This project was started by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's father YSR Reddy. He took over the political legacy of his father but could not complete the projects started by his father."

Significan of Rajahmundry and Anakapalli seats

Out of six seats of BJP, the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Rajahmundry and Anakapalli are significan as the party fielded state president Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh. The BJP, in the changed political landscape in the state, is hopeful of winning the seats. With the support of regonal parties, the BJP is set to pose a tough fight agianst the ruling YSRCP.

Political landscape in Rajahmundry, Anakapalli

Considering the results of the last two Lok Sabha elections, it can be said that Rajahmundry and Anakapalli always see a tringular fight between Congress, YSRCP and TDP. Congress won the Rajahmundry seat in 2004 and 2009, while TDP in 2014 and YSRCP in 2019. The BJP has not done anything significan in the last few electioins. However, during Atal Bihari Vajpayee era, the saffron party won twice the seat in 1998 and 1999. BJP's Girajala Venkata Swamy Naidu won the seat 1998 and in the next Lok Sabha election party leader Satyanarayana Rao SBPBK retained the seat. In Anakapalli, Congress, TDP and YSRCP, won the seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 respectively.

BJP’s Anakapalli LS candidate declares nearly Rs 500 cr worth assets

Meanwhilek, BJP leader CM Ramesh has declared his family assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 497.6 crore even as the liabilities stand at Rs 101.6 crore. He will take on Deputy Chief Minister and Madugula MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu.

Voting date in Rajahmundry, Anakapalli seats

The simultaneous legislative assembly and Lok Sabha polls for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13, and the results will be declared on June 4.

