Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The purpose and duration of indelible ink after voting

In the mosaic of democratic rituals, the application of indelible ink onto voters' fingers stands as a vibrant symbol of civic participation. As India braces for the Lok Sabha elections, the discourse surrounding this ritual deepens, questioning not only its purpose but also the duration of its visibility.

Why incredible ink?

The indelible ink serves as a hallmark of the democratic process, symbolising the exercise of one's fundamental right to vote. Its primary purpose is to prevent voter fraud by ensuring that individuals do not vote multiple times. Once applied, the ink forms a lasting mark that is difficult to remove, serving as a visible deterrent to electoral malpractice.

The birth of incredible ink:

The world's first recorded use of voter's ink dates back to the 1962 Indian general election. Back then, India faced challenges with standardised ID documentation, making impersonation a potential threat. A solution was needed, and indelible ink emerged as a simple yet effective tool. India's state-run Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd. continues to be the sole manufacturer of this ink, a testament to its enduring role in the country's democratic process.

Composition and application:

Indelible ink used in Indian elections typically contains silver nitrate, which reacts with the skin to form a stain that penetrates deep into the dermal layers. This chemical reaction ensures that the mark remains visible even after attempts to wash or scrub it off.

During the voting process, a small amount of indelible ink is applied to the index finger of the voter. This method allows for quick and efficient marking without impeding the voting process. The ink dries rapidly upon contact with the skin, ensuring minimal inconvenience to voters.

Duration of visibility:

The question of how long the indelible ink persists on the skin is a matter of intrigue. While its name suggests permanence, the reality is nuanced. The ink's longevity is subject to an interplay of variables, including its chemical composition, individual skin characteristics, and daily activities.

After applying the indelible ink mark, it usually remains visible for a few days. The mark fades as new cells replace the old ones. It stays on the nails until the nails grow. As the old cells are replaced with new ones, the mark slowly disappears. The time it takes for the mark to vanish varies; some people may see it lingering for up to a week, while others may witness its gradual disappearance within a few days.

Beyond India:

Additionally, India exports voter’s inks to over 30 nations worldwide, including Malaysia, Singapore and more