Makhana vs Murmura: Which one is healthier?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know whether makhana is healthier or murmura.

When it comes to popular Indian snacks, Makhana (also known as Fox nuts) and Murmura (puffed rice) are two of the most loved options. They are not only delicious but also easily available and affordable. However, in recent years, people have become more health-conscious and are constantly looking for healthier options for their snacking needs. This has led to a debate over which one is the healthier choice - Makhana or Murmura?

To answer this question, let's take a closer look at the nutritional profiles of both these snacks.

Makhana, also known as lotus seeds, are low in calories and high in essential nutrients. They are a good source of protein, fibre, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Makhana is also rich in antioxidants, making it a great snack for improving overall health. It is often recommended for people who are trying to lose weight due to its low-calorie content and high satiety value.

On the other hand, murmura is a popular snack made from puffed rice. It is light and crispy, making it a favourite among children and adults alike. Murmura is low in fat and calories but lacks significant amounts of other essential nutrients. It does provide some amount of carbohydrates but is not a good source of protein or fibre.

Looking at the nutritional profiles, it is clear that Makhana has an edge over Murmura due to its higher protein and fibre content. However, some other factors need to be considered.

Makhana is often consumed roasted or fried in oil, which adds extra calories and fat. On the other hand, murmura is usually consumed as a dry snack without any added oil.

Makhana is gluten-free, making it a safe option for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. On the other hand, murmura contains gluten and may not be suitable for those with gluten-related disorders.

Makhana has a lower glycemic index compared to murmura. This means that it does not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels, making it a better option for people with diabetes. Murmura, on the other hand, has a high glycemic index and can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should consume murmura in moderation and preferably pair it with protein or healthy fats to slow down its absorption.

In terms of overall health benefits, both Makhana and Murmura have their advantages. While Makhana is high in protein and antioxidants, murmura is low in fat and calories. Both these snacks can be part of a healthy diet when consumed in moderation and as part of a well-balanced meal plan.

So which one should you choose - Makhana or Murmura?

The answer depends on your personal dietary needs and preferences. If you are looking for a low-calorie snack with a higher nutritional value, Makhana would be the better choice. On the other hand, if you are watching your weight and want a lighter snack, murmura would be a good option. Those with specific dietary restrictions such as gluten intolerance or diabetes may also need to consider their options carefully.

ALSO READ: Soybean vs Chickpea: Which legume is healthier?