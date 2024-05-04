Bored of regular noodles? Try this lip-smacking Korean dish to satisfy your taste bud

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this lip-smacking Korean noodle dish.

If you like Korean dishes, then we have brought you an excellent Korean dish named 'Chili Garlic Potato Noodle'. This dish is made from potatoes. If you also want to taste this Korean dish made from potatoes, you can try its recipe. It is very easy to make. Let us tell you that this recipe of Korean Chilli Garlic Potato has been shared by an Instagram user. Apart from being special, this recipe is also very easy to make. Do try these delicious Korean Style Chili Garlic Potato Noodles and believe me you will love them because they do not contain flour. Let's know the recipe to make Korean Chilli Garlic Potato.

Ingredients of Korean Chili Garlic Potatoes Noodles

Four-five medium-sized potatoes, 1 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 teaspoon red chilli sauce, 2 teaspoons corn flour, half a teaspoon red chilli powder, chopped coriander, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 1 teaspoon tomato ketchup, 1 spoon white sesame seeds, salt as per taste, half spoon red chilli flakes, oil and water as required.

Korean Chili Garlic Potatoes Noodles Recipe

Step 1: First boil the potatoes and then peel them. Now mash them well (should not be lumpy). Now add corn flour and salt as per taste. Knead them like dough with your help. Then make small balls from this dough. Then press these balls and give them the shape of tikki. After that, make a design by pressing the top of a small bottle in between these tikkis.

Step 2: Now in the next step, turn on the gas and heat water in a pan. When it gets hot, put these tikkis in the pan and cook them. When they are cooked, dip them from hot water to cold water for a few minutes. Now keep them in another vessel. Your Korean Chili Garlic Potatoes are ready

Step 3: Now in the next step we will prepare the masala. In a bowl, take 2 teaspoons corn flour, half a teaspoon red chilli powder, half a teaspoon red chilli flakes, 1 teaspoon soya sauce, 1 teaspoon red chilli sauce, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, 1 teaspoon tomato ketchup, 1 teaspoon white sesame seeds, chopped coriander. Mix everything, 1 teaspoon honey, now add Korean chilli garlic potato to this sauce and mix it well. Then add half a cup of hot water to the sauce mixture. Your delicious Korean Chili Garlic Potatoes will be ready to eat.

