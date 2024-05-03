Looking for a delicious vegetarian dish for summer? Try this jackfruit kofta recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Jackfruit kofta recipe for summer.

Summer is the time when you don't feel like anything heavy on the stomach. Even the non-veg lovers tend to opt for vegetarian foods. If you are a non-veg lover and want to try something as delicious as mutton or chicken then you must try jackfruit kofta.

If jackfruit curry is prepared well, it can taste like mutton and chicken. Jackfruit vegetable is made in many ways. Some people like to eat ripened jackfruit as fruit while others like to prepare a curry with raw jackfruit. But today we are telling you how to make tasty jackfruit koftas. Once you eat this vegetable, you will feel like eating it again and again. The taste of jackfruit kofta seems quite non-veg. You can make spicy and very soft jackfruit koftas and eat them. Know the easy recipe for making jackfruit koftas.

How to make jackfruit koftas, know the recipe

First of all, peel half a kilo of jackfruit thoroughly, take out the seeds and boil the jackfruit.

Now add 2 spoons of gram flour to the boiled jackfruit. Add 1 teaspoon coriander powder, half a teaspoon turmeric, 1 teaspoon red chilli, half a teaspoon garam masala, and 1 teaspoon salt and mix everything.

Now to prepare the masala, add 6-7 cloves of garlic, 1 piece of ginger, 1 big onion, and 1 green chilli.

Add pieces of 1 bay leaf, a little nutmeg, 1 big cardamom, 2 small cardamoms, a little star anise, cinnamon, 4-5 cloves, 8 black peppers and half a teaspoon of cumin and grind the masala.

Now apply some oil on your hands take some of the kofta dough and make a round like a small lemon.

Similarly, prepare all the koftas and heat oil in a pan on the gas.

When the oil is hot, fry all the koftas on medium flame until they turn golden.

Now heat oil in a pan and add half a teaspoon of cumin and 1 bay leaf.

Now add 2 pinches of asafoetida to it and then add the ground masala to it and fry.

When the masala starts releasing light oil, add 1 teaspoon red chilli, a little mild and 1 teaspoon coriander powder.

Cook all the ingredients well and then add 2 tomato paste and fry.

Cook till the tomatoes release oil and then add as much water as you want to make the gravy you want.

Now boil the water until it boils and then add salt to it.

Add the koftas to the gravy and then leave it to cook for another 5 minutes.

Now add some Kasuri methi and green coriander to the kofta and serve it after it cools down slightly.

You can eat it with roti, paratha or puri.

You must have tried a range of other kofta recipes, but this one is really easy to make, less hot, and great for diabetics. You can use ghee instead of oil for extra flavour.

