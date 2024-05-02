7 incredible benefits of including curd rice in your summer diet

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Incredible benefits of including curd rice.

The heat is at its peak in Delhi NCR, the temperature has crossed 30 degrees. People are becoming victims of dehydration. In this season, the biggest problem is related to food and digestion. If you want to avoid problems like dehydration, and lack of energy in this season, then drink plenty of water but also pay special attention to your diet. Include those things in your diet which provide coolness to your body. In such a situation, to reduce all these problems, you can start consuming curd rice in your lunch. Here in this article, we have mentioned why we should eat curd rice in summer and what are the health benefits of it.

Dr Komal Malik says, “Eating curd rice for lunch is a great option during the summer season. The combination of rice with curd improves your digestion. Lactose and probiotics are found in abundance in curd which strengthens your digestive system. Not only this, consuming them in this humid season also has other health benefits.

Benefits of including curd rice in your diet:

Consuming curd rice improves your digestion and you do not have the problem of indigestion. Consuming curd rice boosts your low immunity and increases stamina. If you want to increase metabolism then start consuming curd rice in your diet. Eating curd rice gives you instant energy and you remain energetic throughout the day. Consuming curd rice reduces stress which leads to better sleep. Consuming curd rice can easily reduce your weight. Consuming curd rice controls your body temperature.

How to make curd rice?

To prepare a probiotic lunch, prepare rice at home. You can also buy curd from the market, but curd made at home is more beneficial for health. Mix some rock salt in curd and eat it with rice. By consuming it you get instant energy.

