Wondering how to reduce food waste? These practical tips can come in handy

Food waste is a major issue that affects not only our wallets but also the environment. In fact, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), approximately one-third of all food produced in the world goes to waste. This is a significant waste of resources contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and impacts our planet's overall sustainability.

While it may seem like an overwhelming problem, we can take simple and practical steps in our everyday lives to reduce food waste. By making a few changes and implementing these easy tips, we can all do our part in saving the planet and our wallets.

Plan Meals and Shop Smart

One of the most effective ways to reduce food waste is by planning meals and shopping smart. This means making a list before heading to the grocery store and sticking to it. By doing so, you will be less likely to make impulse purchases or buy food that you don't need. Planning meals also helps you buy only what you will use for the week, reducing the chances of having excess food that goes to waste. Additionally, try to shop at stores that offer bulk options and avoid buying pre-packaged items as they often come in larger quantities than necessary.

Store Food Properly

Properly storing food can significantly extend its shelf life and prevent it from going to waste. For example, storing fruits such as apples and bananas in the refrigerator can help them last longer. Similarly, storing vegetables like carrots and cucumbers in water can keep them fresh for longer periods. It's important to understand which foods need to be stored at room temperature, in the refrigerator, or in the freezer to ensure their maximum freshness.

Embrace Leftovers

Leftovers often get a bad reputation, but they can be a great way to reduce food waste. Instead of throwing away any leftover food from meals, try incorporating them into the next day's meal. You can also repurpose leftovers by turning them into new dishes, such as using leftover rice to make fried rice or using leftover chicken to make a sandwich. Not only will this help reduce food waste, but it can also save you time and money in the long run.

Perfect Your Portion Control

Many of us tend to serve ourselves more food than we can eat, resulting in leftover scraps on our plates. By practising better portion control, we can reduce the amount of food waste we produce. Start by serving smaller portions and going back for seconds if necessary. You can also use smaller plates to trick your mind into thinking you have a full plate. Not only will this help reduce food waste, but it can also benefit your health by preventing overeating.

Get Creative with Expiring Food

We have all been guilty of letting food expire and then throwing it away. However, before tossing out expired food, try to get creative with it. For example, overripe bananas can be turned into banana bread, and wilted vegetables can be used in soups or stir-fries. By using up expiring food, we not only reduce waste but also save money on buying new ingredients.

