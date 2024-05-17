OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024 released at osssc.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024 released

OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional answer keys for the written exam conducted for the post of Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard under CRE 2023 (II). Candidates who took to the said exam can download the answer keys from the official website, osssc.gov.in.

Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard under CRE 2023 was conducted between April 24 to May 7 at various exam centres. Now, the tentative provisional answer keys have been uploaded on the official website, osssc.gov.in, which can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

How to download OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024?

Visit the official website, ossc.gov.in

Click on the candidate's login

Now, enter your login details

OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to download OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024

Objection dates

In case any candidate doubts the OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024, they can raise objections by submitting a supportive document in the specified box provided for the purpose by May 23 after which the same will be disabled. No objection shall be entertained through email, post or in person or any other mode under any circumstances. No further complaint query shall be entertained in this regard after the due date. Candidates can directly download OSSSC Forest Guard answer key 2024 by clicking on the above link.

How to file OSSSC Forest Guard Answer key objections?