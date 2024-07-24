Bihar BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 postponed till further notice; details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 postponed

Bihar BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the recruitment process for the Assistant Professor in various departments (Specialty) of State Medical College and Hospitals under the Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. The notice in this regard can be checked on the official website of BPSC, bpsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the appointment for 1,339 vacant Assistant Professor posts has been delayed till further notice. The notification for the same was released on June 20.

The official notice reads, 'Departmental letter no 34/2024 to 56/2024 published on 20.06.2024 for appointment to a total of 1,339 vacant posts of Assistant Professor under 23 departments (specialities) in the medical colleges and hospitals of the state under the Health Department, Bihar. -649 (17), dated 22.07.2024, is postponed with immediate effect.'

Bihar BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have completed their master's degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. Apart from this, an equivalent qualification from a recognized foreign university is also acceptable.

National Eligibility test: In addition to holding master's degree, candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC, CSIR or an equivalent test accredited by UGC.

