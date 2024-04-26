'Would like to see DK in the mix but...': Yuvraj picks India's wicketkeepers for T20 WC, KL Rahul not included

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India's squad for T20 World Cup is likely to be picked in a few days

Former India all-rounder and part of two World Cup wins, Yuvraj Singh, has been named as one of the brand ambassadors of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, days after sprinter Usain Bolt was announced. Yuvraj, who was an important part of India's World Cup-winning side in 2007, opened up on the squad for the upcoming edition of the marquee event, especially on the raging debate of who will be the two wicketkeepers for the Men in Blue with as many as six options.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have been the two best-performing wicketkeeper-batters for India in the ongoing IPL so far. Dinesh Karthik has done well in the finishing role for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, playing his last IPL season, Karthik may not be in the running for the spot in the World Cup. Then there are the likes of Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul and Jitesh Sharma as well.

Speaking to the ICC website, Yuvraj picked Pant and Samson as the two keeping options while mentioning that Karthik would have been ideal but given that the Indian team played him for a handful of games last time around and then went back to the left-handed Pant, he may well be not considered at all.

"DK (Karthik) has been batting well, but the thing with DK is the last time (2022) they picked him and the T20 WC was on he didn’t get to play,” Yuvraj said. "If DK is not in your XI I don’t think there is any point in picking him." the former all-rounder added.

"There is Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson and both guys are in great form and obviously they are younger. I would like to see DK in the mix, but if he is not going to play then you would rather have someone who is younger and can make the difference," Yuvraj further added.