IPL Rising Star: Tilak Varma comes of age for Mumbai Indians in his best season yet

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma in his third season in the IPL with Mumbai Indians has come of age

Tilak Varma has been a revelation in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Yes, he has already played for India in both the white-ball formats, however, he still didn't look like a finished product in terms of being ready for the highest level. However, in the ongoing season of the IPL, he seems to have grown leaps and bounds in terms of shot selection, pacing his innings and playing according to the match situation and easily has been the best batter for Mumbai Indians amid a horror season for the franchise.

This has already been Tilak's best season in the IPL considering all the markings in terms of aggregate runs, average, knocks in match situations, strike rate and consistency. Tilak has 384 runs to his name averaging 42.67, just a touch lower than the last year at a strike rate of 147.13. Tilak is 14 runs away from his best tally in an IPL season and with two games left in the competition, he should be able to achieve it.

Looking at the performances this year, Tilak has had a 34-ball 64 and a 32-ball 63 in run-chases when the opposition had scored 277 and 257 and he was the one who put his hand up both times to play at a strike rate in excess of 185. There are a couple of quick cameos of 30-odd and there is a 45-ball 65 and a 29-ball 32 when he had to curb his natural instincts to do a rescue job for the side when the top order faltered early.

The innings on Monday was in a similar zone when MI found themselves three down suddenly and Tilak admittedly mentioned that they had to bring that red-ball play to the fore, just seeing off a couple of overs before Suryakumar Yadav went berserk in the Marco Jansen over.

Once they rode out the storm, Tilak's job was just to hand strike to Surya and he performed that role to the T. The left-hander has moulded himself beautifully according to the team's requirements and match situation in IPL 2024 and has shown that he can play in both gears and change them if need be.

Tilak's international career has been a mixed bag so far but after the T20 World Cup this year, he could be a regular feature in the T20 side for the Men in Blue and deservingly so with the consistent performances in three consecutive years in the IPL.