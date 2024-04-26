Friday, April 26, 2024
     
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings opt to bat, Mitchell Starc misses out for Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a thrilling one-run win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last game to reclaim the second spot in the points table while Punjab Kings enter this fixture with four consecutive defeats.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2024 19:02 IST
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host struggling Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Kolkata recorded a thrilling one-run win against RCB in their last game to maintain their second position in the points table as they eye early playoff qualification with two easy points against Punjab at Eden Gardens.

With Shikhar Dhawan on the sidelines due to injury, Punjab Kings are struggling in the IPL 2024 with just two wins in eight games. They suffered a three-wicket defeat while defending 143 runs against Gujarat Titans in their last game and have won just two of their last five encounters against Kolkata.

Live updates :KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score & Match Updates

  • Apr 26, 2024 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Result!!

    Punjab Kings win the toss and opt to bowl first. KKR will be batting first now and aim another score in excess of 200.

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:57 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Mitchell Starc not playing???

    Dushmantha Chameera has got his KKR cap and Starc isn't training due to finger injury. The latter could very well be resting today. Soon it will be confirmed at the toss...

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:47 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

    It's absolutely scorching at mid-forty degrees which will make it slightly uncomfortable for the players. 66m and 63m square boundaries while the straight boundary is at 73m. This is going to play as it has right through the season, it has plenty of pace and bounce on offer, the pitch itself is rock hard, the silt content on this surface is around 70% or more, in general it's around 50-60%. There are a lot of patches on a good length area on both ends, the grass is abrasive and the spinners could get some help, especially in the first innings. KKR's spinners should have an advantage as they rely on pace and lateral movement. It's a high scoring venue, there's now dew, the curators have confirmed the same. The captain winning the tos could still opt to chase first, reckon Katie Martin and Deep Dasgupta.

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:34 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Recent form!

    KKR are in amazing form at the moment winning five of their seven matches and are at the second place in the points table. 

    PBKS have lost five of their six matches in the last over and are at ninth place now. They are desperate for a win today.

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will Shikhar Dhawan play today?

    No. PBKS bowling coach Sunil Joshi has confirmed that Dhawan will not play in KKR clash and might take the field against CSK in their next game.

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record

    Kolkata Knight Riders dominate head-to-head record against Punjab Kings with 21 wins in 32 matches in IPL.

    Matches KKR Won PBKS Won NR
    32 21 11 0

  • Apr 26, 2024 5:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024: Kick-off at 7:30 pm

  • Apr 26, 2024 5:59 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match 42 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's IPL 2024 encounter.

    Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of the season at Eden Gardens.

    Kolkata enter this game with a narrow one-run win against Bengaluru in their last game while Punjab require desperate points to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive.

    Match Details:

    Match: IPL 2024, 42nd T20 match

    Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    Date & Time: Friday, April 26 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

