KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Punjab Kings opt to bat, Mitchell Starc misses out for Kolkata

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to host struggling Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday. Kolkata recorded a thrilling one-run win against RCB in their last game to maintain their second position in the points table as they eye early playoff qualification with two easy points against Punjab at Eden Gardens.

With Shikhar Dhawan on the sidelines due to injury, Punjab Kings are struggling in the IPL 2024 with just two wins in eight games. They suffered a three-wicket defeat while defending 143 runs against Gujarat Titans in their last game and have won just two of their last five encounters against Kolkata.