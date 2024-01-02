Noida schools up to class 8 to remain shut till January 6 due to cold wave

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Cold wave prompted authorities to issue an order to shut the schools

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday ordered the closure of all schools across Noida and Greater Noida from January 3 to 6 for students up to Class 8 due to cold weather conditions.

"In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the boards (CBSE/ICSE/IB and others) recognised schools, council schools, government schools or non-government aided schools will remain closed till January 6," an order issued by Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar read.

The order applies to all classes from nursery to 8, he said in the order.

The instructions should be strictly implemented, it added.

Cold conditions prevail in north India

The India Meteorological Department said there was dense to moderate fog in isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR as cold conditions prevailed in the region. The Met office in Lucknow said cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and one or two places in the western part of the state. Day temperatures in Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut divisions among others remained much below the normal limits. Shahjahanpur with 5.2 degrees Celsius recorded the lowest temperature in the state while Banda with 22.6 degree Celsius registered the maximum temperature, it said.

