Bihar Board 2025: BSEB extends class 12 exam registration deadline, check details

Bihar Board 2025 exam: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration last date for class 11th students appearing in the 2025 exam. Students who have not yet registered for the 2025 board exams can submit applications by January 13, 2024. This is the last chance for those who have not completed the registration process. Earlier, the last date of application was extended till December 30.

Students are required to take immediate action and contact their schools to ensure timely registration. Failure to register within the timeline will result in their exclusion from the upcoming board exams.

How to download Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025 application form?

To register for the Bihar Board Inter Exam 2025, the students are required to visit the official website of the Bihar School Exam Board, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The application form can be downloaded using the provided user ID and password through the direct link to the online application given below.

How to apply for Bihar Board Class 12th board exam 2025?

On successful registration, the students are required to fill out the required details, prescribed fee and submit the application. Students are advised to take the school's principal help with the login process. Students will have to remit the application fee to complete the application process. The fee for the application is Rs. 515, while the other students are required to pay Rs. 915. The online registration process can be done through credit/debit/e-challan/NEFT.

What should I do if I am unable to submit my application form?

In case of any difficulty during the registration process, students can seek assistance by contacting the helpline number at 0612-2230039. Additional information and updates can be checked on the official website.

Direct link to apply online