CUET PG Admit Card 2023 OUT at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) admit card 2023 today, June 3. Candidates who applied for CUET 2023 for admission into postgraduate programmes can download their admit card through the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to log in with their application number and date of birth to download the CUET PG admit card 2023.

As per the official notification, the NTA has released the CUET PG admit card for the examination scheduled between June 5 and June 8, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted in online computer based test (CBT) format in three shifts. The first shift will be held between 8:30 AM and 10:30 AM, the second shift will be held from 12 Noon to 2 PM and the third shift will be held between 3:30 PM and 5:30 PM.

Along with the CUET PG admit card 2023, the testing agency has also released a set of guidelines for candidates appearing in the entrance exam. Candidates are advised to adhere to the guidelines issued by the NTA. In case a candidate is facing difficulty in downloading the admit card for CUET PG 2023, s/he can contact on NTA help desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or may write to cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

How to Download CUET PG 2023 Admit Card?

Aspirants can download their CUET PG 2023 Admit Card by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the 'CUET PG 2023 admit card' link on the homepage. Next, you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button. CUET PG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print CUET PG admit card for future reference.

