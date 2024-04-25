NIA arrests key accused in connection with 2023 attack on Indian High Commission in London

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian High Commission in London

Attack on Indian High Commission in London: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a key accused in the 2023 case relating to the violent attack on the High Commission of India, London, and unlawful actions during the subsequent protests.

Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow, UK, has been arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during the protests that took place on March 22, 2023, a statement issued by the agency said.

What NIA investigations revealed?

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and 22 last year were part of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials.

The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by the Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023, it added. Further investigations in the case are continuing, the statement said.

The Punjab Police had initiated an extensive manhunt to apprehend Amritpal Singh and had labeled him a fugitive. A month later, he surrendered himself to the Moga Police in Punjab and was subsequently arrested.

Attack on Indian mission in London

A tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on March 19. The national flag was pulled down during the protest by pro-Khalistani elements. Videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be "freed".

The videos also showed one of the protesters clambering onto a balcony and pulling down the Indian flag from a pole at the front of the high commission to cheers from the other men. British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching an entrance of the Indian High Commission.

MHA hands over case to NIA

In April 2023, the case was handed over to the NIA by the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The MHA took the decision to hand over the case to the NIA following a meeting with UK representatives in the month of April.

The Centre also amended the NIA Act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber crimes and human trafficking.

The anti-terror agency had registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and began its probe. The agency took over the case from Delhi Police, which registered an FIR in the matter under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and is currently investigating it.

