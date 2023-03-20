Khalistani supporters get a befitting reply, massive tricolour adorns India House in London

Follow us on Image Source : @JAIVEERSHERGILL Massive tricolour adorns Indian Embassy in London after attack by Khalistani supporters.

UK: A huge tricolour adorned the Indian High Commission in London as India gave a beffitting response to Khalistani supporters after some pro-radical groups vandalised the Indian mission and detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.

India registered a strong protest with the British government over the safety of its diplomatic mission and questioned the lack of sufficient security at the premises. Not only this, but India also summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi to convey India’s “strong protest” at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention,” the MEA statement said.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," a statement said.

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” it said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Indian mission said the "attempted but failed" attack was foiled and that the tricolour was now flying "grander".

The Metropolitan Police said two members of security staff sustained minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment. An investigation has been launched.

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place". "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour," he tweeted.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

Responding to Khalistani supporters, BJP leader Jaiveer Shergill posted a photo of tricolour adorning the Indian High Commission in London and said, "Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara” - UK government must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission, London. Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation. Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab."

