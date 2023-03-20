Kisan Mahapanchayat: What are farmers' demands as they gather in Delhi again

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Farmers gather in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to demand a legal guarantee on MSP and fulfilment of their other demands.

Kisan Mahapanchayat: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farmers' Unions, is holding 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Ramila Maidan in Delhi, to press for their various demands infront of the government. According to reports, 15,000-20,000 farmers are expected to join the mahapanchayat. Addressing a press conference earlier, Morcha leader Darshan Pal said, "The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers." The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the central government's now-repealed farm laws.

What are the demands of farmers?

The farmers want a legal guarantee on the minimum support price.

The union also wants the Centre to dissolve the committee on MSP saying that it was not supporting demands made by farmers.

The demands also includes pension, debt waiver, compensation for those who died during the farmers' protest and withdrawal of the Electricity Bill.

Withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation.

"The Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 referred to the JPC should be withdrawn. The Centre had given a written assurance that the bill will be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the SKM but despite this, it introduced the bill," the SKM statement said.

The farmers had called off their almost an year-long protest in December 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation on November 19, 2021 announced that the government was withdrawing the new farm laws.

According to a senior police official, more than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure that the event goes peacefully and law and order is maintained.

In view of Kisan Mahapanchayat, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory and said that around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend and commuters are advised to avoid roads around Ramlila Ground specially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

"Since 9 a.m, traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion have been imposed on Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, from Minto Road to Kamla Market ,Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk," stated the advisory.

"Commuters are advised to avoid the above-mentioned Roads/ Stretches. The commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway, Nizamuddin Railway Station and ISBT should leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route," it added.

ALSO READ | Khalistani supporters attack Indian High Commission in London, lower flag; UK diplomat summoned