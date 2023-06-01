CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip out on cuet.nta.nic.in, exams from June 5 to 8

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip has been released today, June 1, 2023 at the website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who applied for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes can check their exam city at cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, about 4, 25,928 candidates are appearing for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes from 245 cities. The candidates are required to download their exam city intimation slip of CUET PG 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth, and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

CUET PG 2023: Exam and Admit Card Schedule

CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June 2023 across the country. The aforesaid exam will be held in 37 shifts in total and each shift will be for two hours. This exam will be held for 157 subjects for 4,58,774 unique registered candidates and 8, 76,908 total candidates. A total of 195 universities, including Central/State/Private and others, are taking part in CUET PG 2023 this year.

For applicants whose exams are scheduled for different dates, the CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will also soon be made available. For the most recent updates, candidates are recommended to often check the NTA website(s) at www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates appearing in the aforesaid exam should note that the city intimation slip is not admit card. CUET PG 2023 admit card will be released 3-4 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

CUET PG 2023: How to download exam city intimation slip?

Visit the official website of cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET PG 2023 exam city intimation slip' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit button On the screen, CUET PG 2023 test city intimation slip will appear Download and save CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip for future reference

City Intimation Slip for CUET PG 2023 Direct Download Link

For the Academic Session 2023-24, CUET (PG) – 2023 is being administrated in English and Hindi languages in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.



