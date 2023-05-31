CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip likely to release today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip to be out today

CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the fourth phase exam for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate. The testing agency is going to release the Common University Entrance Test - UG fourth phase city intimation slip today, May 31, 2023 as per UGC cheif, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Students who are eagerly waiting for the CUET UG 2024 fourth phase city intimation slip will be able to download from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET-UG 2023 phase 4: Check exam dates, admit card dates

CUET 2023 fourth and final phase exams are scheduled to be held from June 5 to June 8. The CUET admit card 2023 for fourth round will be released by June 3, 2023 as per reports. The candidates who are scheduled to appear in the final phase are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit button CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip and save it for future reference

CUET-UG 2023 phase 4 city intimation slip: Details mentioned

Application Number Candidate Name Father’s Name Gender Date of Birth Category Person with Disability and Scribe Requirement Status City of Exam State of Exam Date of Examination Slot Subject and Medium

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip likely to release today, check details

ALSO READ | Manipur: NTA releases new exam dates for CUET UG/PG, NEET UG , details here