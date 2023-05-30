CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip likely to release tomorrow, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip from tomorrow

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) city intimation slips on its website. According to UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, the city intimation slips will be allotted tomorrow, May 31. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of CUET for the latest updates.

In a tweet, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, 'CUET-PG 2023: NTA is working on releasing the city information slips on 31st May for CUET-PG starting on 5th June'.

CUET PG 2023: Exam Schedule

CUET PG 2023 is scheduled to be held between June 5 and June 12 at various exam centers for admission to 180 central, state, and private universities.

According to the exam pattern, the testing agency will first publish the CUET PG 2023 City Intimation Slip and then admit cards for the exam. CUET PG admit cards 2023 will be released individually for each phase three to four days prior to the exam day. Students have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Also, the testing agency has given the opportunity to Manipur candidates to change the CUET PG exam cities due to the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur. The candidates can submit their desired CUET PG exam city through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility until May 30 at 7 PM.

CUET PG 2023: Exam Scheme

Mode of exam - Computer Based Test Mode

Language of exam - English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for language and Sahitya papers

Structure of exam - The CUET PG 2023 question paper will be divided in two parts- A and B. There will be 100 MCQ Questions. Candidate with 25 MCQs in part A and 75 in part B.

CUET PG 2023: Admit Card Date

After the release of the exam city slip, the testing agency will release the CUET PG 2023 admit cards on the official website. According to the information bulletin, the admit cards will be uploaded three days prior the exam date. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

