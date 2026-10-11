Bowling resilience helps team India take lead in T20I series, defeat WI by 14 runs in Indore

The Indian team continued their ongoing T20I series against the West Indies. The two sides met at the Holkar International Cricket Stadium in Indore for the clash on October 11th, and the game saw India coming in to bat first. The side got off to a subpar start to the game as Sanju Samson departed on a score of three runs.

The performance of Abhishek Sharma, however, stood out for the Men in Blue. Scoring 69 runs to his name, Abhishek propelled India towards a brilliant start to the first innings. Furthermore, Ishan Kishan put forth a good showing as well, scoring 37 runs to his name.

Tilak Varma further added 28 runs, with Nitish Reddy and Axar Patel scoring 21 and 20 runs, respectively, as the Indian team posted a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game. As for the West Indies, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph were the highest wicket-takers with two wickets each to their names. Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie took one wicket each as well.

Exceptional bowling helped India win the game

Speaking of the second innings, the West Indies had their hopes pinned on the performance of skipper Shai Hope, who has been in impeccable form. However, after playing just five deliveries, Hope departed on a score of five runs after being beaten all ends up by Arshdeep Singh.

After the fall of the first wicket, the duo of Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer did well for the visitors. While Pooran scored 42 runs, Hetmyer amassed 43 to his name as they stabilised the innings.

However, due to the middle order not performing, the Windies’ innings collapsed. Rovman Powell departed for just five runs, with Sherfane Rutherford scoring 32 to his name. Quentin Sampson also added 21 runs to his name, with Keemo Paul scoring just 10.

Arshdeep Singh was the star of the show for India in the second innings, taking three wickets to his name and conceding 44 runs in four overs. Naman Dhir took two wickets with Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy striking once as well, as India won the game by 14 runs runs and took the lead in the series.

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