Indian national killed in Houthis attack on Saudi airport, 10 others among 300 injured

Riyadh:

An Indian national injured in a missile attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, died on Sunday, taking the death toll to 13. The attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport on Saturday was the latest of several in the past week targeting the airport.

At least 10 other Indians were among the more than 300 people injured in the attack. At least 12 people were killed, including four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese.

Indian Embassy to facilitate repatriation of mortal remains

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has confirmed the Indian national's death. It said it is in touch with the family of the victim and will provide it with support in sending the body home.

"Update regarding the Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the death and assured the family of assistance from the Indian mission at Riyadh. Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance," Jaishankar said.

Hyderabad man killed, says Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi identified him as Mohammad Yousuf Ali and said his wife and two children were also injured.

"I have received news (subject to verification) that one Mr Mohammad Yousuf Ali died in the attack on the attack on the Riyadh Airport today. His wife and two kids have suffered injuries. I have spoken to Deputy Chief of Mission @IndianEmbRiyadh to look into the matter. @DrSJaishankar @VikramMisri request your immediate attention in this matter," he posted on X.

India condemns attack

Earlier in the day, India strongly condemned the deadly strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while affirming its firm solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons."

New Delhi asserted that the assault on civilian areas and vital installations was entirely unjustifiable. In the statement, the ministry noted, "The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately."

"We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest," the MEA added.

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