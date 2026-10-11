Riyadh airport struck again, a day after Houthis attack killed 13, injured over 300

Riyadh:

The King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh has been struck again, as per reports. However, there was no immediate Houthi statement on the attack. The Houthis missile attack earlier on Saturday killed at least 13 people including an Indian and injured over 300. The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has confirmed the Indian national's death. It said it is in touch with the family of the victim and will provide it with support in sending the body home.

"Update regarding the Riyadh Airport attack on October 10. It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Indian Embassy wrote on X.

The Saturday strike was described as the deadliest attack in a Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war. It comes amid an escalation in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, widening the conflict's regional impact. A missile struck an airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4, which serve domestic flights, a regional official said.

US President Donald Trump condemns Riyadh airport attack

US President Donald Trump on Saturday condemned the attack on Riyadh's international airport that killed at least 12 people, calling it "not acceptable". Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering whether to join Saudi strikes against the Houthi rebels following the latest attack. "We may. We're going to look at it," Trump said, adding that the administration had just learnt about the attack and would make a decision quickly.

The Saudi-led coalition described the strike as a "fully-fledged war crime" and vowed to respond firmly. It also said the airport did not house any military facilities. The Houthis did not immediately comment on the latest attack. Earlier on Saturday, however, the rebels accused Saudi Arabia of striking Sanaa International Airport in the Yemeni capital, which is under Houthi control.

The latest strike was one of several attacks targeting Riyadh airport over the past week. The Houthis had also claimed responsibility for earlier attacks on the airport that killed three Saudis, including a pilot. Saudi civil aviation authorities suspended airport operations on Saturday. Police maintained a heavy presence, entrances were blocked, and flights were diverted to other locations, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24. The United States, Britain, Germany, Australia and Canada also warned their citizens to avoid the airport.

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