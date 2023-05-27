CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT for May 29 to June 2 exams; Get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG Admit Card download link active

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admit card 2023 for phase 3 exams. The third phase of CUET UG 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on May 29, 30, 31 and June 1, 2, 2023. The CUET UG admit card 2023 download link is hosted on the official website-- cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in

Aspirants can download their CUET admit card 2023 by logging in through their application number and date of birth. The CUET admit card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates will also be issued subsequently. Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the hall ticket, along with the self declaration form (undertaking) and a valid photo ID proof.

How to Download CUET UG Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can check and download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Go to the official website of NTA CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the 'Download Admit Card' tab on the homepage. Next, key in your CUET UG application number, date of birth and click on submit button. Download the CUET admit card UG and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: NTA Helpline Desk

Candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned in their CUET UG admit card 2023 soon after downloading it. In case aspirants face difficulty in downloading their CUET UG admit card, they may contact at 011 - 40759000, 69227700 or may write to cuetug@nta.ac.in.