CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip OUT on cuet.samarth.ac.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip released

CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the third phase exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) 2023. Candidates who are scheduled for the CUETUG exam on May 29, 2023, to June 2, 2023 can download their city intimation slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The direct link to the CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 can be accessed by scrolling down.

Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of their CUET UG city intimation slip for future reference. Students have been instructed to contact NTA immediately if there is a discrepancy in their city intimation slip. The testing agency will release the CUET UG admit cards shortly.

CUET 2023 UG: How to download city intimation slip?

Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on sign in button and login with your credientials CUETUG exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download and take a printout of the exam city initmation slip for future reference

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip direct link

ALSO READ | West Bengal WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 released on wbjee.nic.in, result tomorrow

ALSO READ | Kerala DHSE Plus two Result 2023 out: 82.95% pass, get direct link here