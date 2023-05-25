CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip OUT on cuet.samarth.ac.in, check how to download

Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Check exam date, admit card download date, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2023 17:59 IST
CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip, cuet ug 2023 exam city slip for phase 3
Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip released

CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 Exam City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the third phase exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test (CUET- UG) 2023. Candidates who are scheduled for the CUETUG exam on May 29, 2023, to June 2, 2023 can download their city intimation slip from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in. The direct link to the CUET UG 2023 Phase 3 can be accessed by scrolling down. 

Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of their CUET UG city intimation slip for future reference. Students have been instructed to contact NTA immediately if there is a discrepancy in their city intimation slip. The testing agency will release the CUET UG admit cards shortly. 

CUET 2023 UG: How to download city intimation slip?

  1. Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in
  2. Click on sign in button and login with your credientials
  3. CUETUG exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen
  4. Download and take a printout of the exam city initmation slip for future reference

CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip direct link

