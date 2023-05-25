Kerala DHSE Plus two Result 2023 out: 82.95% pass, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala DHSE Plus two Result 2023 out

Kerala DHSE Plus two Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Plus 2 and VHSC final examination today, May 25 at 3 pm. Students who appeared in the Kerala DHSE Plus two exam can download their results through the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the exams were conducted from March 10 to March 30, 2023, all over the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts. The candidates can download Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

According to the results, The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.95%.

A total of 7,19,743 students appeared of which 7,09,415 students passed, as per the result. The result was declared by the State Education Minister today at 3.15 PM.

Visit the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 link'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter credientials and click on the submit button

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Kerala DHSE Plus two Result 2023

Direct link to download Kerala VHSE Plus two Result 2023

