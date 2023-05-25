West Bengal WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 released on wbjee.nic.in, result tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE West Bengal WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 OUT

West Bengal WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 released! Candidates who appeared in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) can download WBJEE 2023 final answer key from the official website - wbjee.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will announce the WBJEE 2023 result tomorrow, May 26 for admission to various disciplines such as engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy degree courses in the universities and colleges. The results will be declared via conference scheduled at 2.30 PM. Candidates can download the West Bengal WBJEE scorecard from 4 PM onwards.

Once the result is declared, WBJEE result 2023 direct download link will be shared with the candidates. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

As of now, candidates can evaluate their marks based on the final WBJEE answer key 2023. According to the notice, the final answer keys have been prepared after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates' challenges. Scoring and ranking of the results will be done on the basis of the final answer keys. No objections will be entertained by the board after the release of the final WBJEE answer key 2023. Candidates can check and download WBJEE final 2023 using their application and password. The easy steps to download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 are given below.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEE - wbjee.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Final Answer Key 2023 WBJEE' It will redirect you to the answer key PDF Download Final Answer Key 2023 and save it for future reference

What's next after WBJEE Result 2023?

Candidates who will clear the written test will be eligible to participate in the WBJEE counseling and seat allotment process.

Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on May 10 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till May 13. Candidates can directly download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2023 by clicking on the above link.

