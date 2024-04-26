Is Mitchell Starc injured? KKR all-rounder provides major update on Aussie speedster ahead of clash vs PBKS

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Mitchell Starc.

Mitchell Starc is not having a season to remember as the Aussie speedster. The right-arm quick has leaked 287 runs in seven matches and his economy rate of 11.48 is the second worst among all those who have bowled 11 overs.

Notably, there were reports suggesting that Starc suffered a finger injury during the Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru a few days ago. He did not bowl at the nets in the two practice sessions ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings and did only light training sessions. KKR all-rounder Ramandeep Singh has dropped a major update on Starc ahead of the PBKS clash at Eden Gardens.

Ramandeep has said that Starc is available for selection. "Yes, he's available. It's got to do with his workload management. He is a legend. Cricket is a game of time. We can't judge him from a few matches," Ramandeep said.

The Indian all-rounder added that there is no discussion on bowling despite Starc not being in the best of his forms. "There has been no discussion on bowling. We just discuss about execution and plan and how to improve further. We don't' judge someone in one or two matches," he said.

KKR are placed well in second place with five wins in their first seven games. Even though, they have a good chance to secure a playoff place, Ramandeep said that the team is not looking that ahead at the moment. "We are going for one game at a time. We are just focused on the Punjab match, not thinking about finishing top two at the moment," he said.

The KKR player also credited the return of Gautam Gambhir in the role of mentor to helping the team. "Everyone has a lot of clarity. It's only because of him the team is performing so well. He is backing everyone," the all-rounder added.