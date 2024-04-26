'Dream big, try to become big,' Rajat Sharma tells students at Daulat Ram College annual event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends Daulat Ram College's annual event as chief guest in Delhi.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was honoured as chief guest at the annual function of Delhi's Daulat Ram College and the institution's 62nd anniversary on Friday. Addressing the annual event, Rajat Sharma, while speaking to students, mentioned about his struggles, memories associated with the college, talked about his show 'Aap Ki Adalat', PM Modi and advised students to dream big.

Remember old memories, says Rajat Sharma

Addressing the event, Rajat Sharma talked about his old memories related to the Daulat Ram College and said, "Old memories are associated with this college. There are memories associated with the auditorium where the program is organised, but today I feel proud after seeing the progress report of the institution."

Rajat Sharma on what changed his life

Interacting with the students, Rajat Sharma mentioned about his early life and struggles. He said, "What I had to face in my early life is not like what is seen today. Parents used to give courage during times of struggle."

Rajat Sharma also mentioned about his father's statement which changed his life. He said his father used to say "The challenge is to show how one can remain happy in poverty."

Rajat Sharma told the students to dream big and try to become big. Try to be like that one idol which you want to become in your life and time will give you one chance.

Rajat Sharma on 'Aap Ki Adalat' and Narendra Modi

Speaking to students, Rajat Sharma mentioned about country's most popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. He told that in 'Aap Ki Adalat', Narendra Modi had said that do not dream of becoming something, dream of doing something. A lot is to be learned from this.

Rajat Sharma said that he learns from the people who appear as guests on his show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

One should never forget country's culture, says Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma mentioned about the recent episode of 'Aap Ki Adalat' aired on India TV in which Chirag Paswan was his guest. He informed that Chirag Paswan had said everyone should be ambitious. Concluding his address, Rajat Sharma said that one should never forget the culture of one's own country and the fragrance of its soil.

Art of life is to get out of problem, says ex-student, Arjun Awardee Nasreen Shaikh

Former college student Arjun Awardee and captain of the Indian Kho-Kho team, Nasreen Shaikh, who was present as the guest of honour in the program, said that success can be achieved through hard work, but if for some reason you do not get success, do not panic. Earlier I used to sit in front, today I am on the stage. It's because of hard work. Problems in life are part of life, getting rid of them is the art of life. Mukesh Mohan Gupta (President CIMSME) and Rajni Abbi, Proctor Delhi University were also present as guests of honour.

During this, College Principal Savita Roy presented the annual report and talked about the achievements of the college. More than 100 girl students were honoured for different achievements in this program.