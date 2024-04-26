BJP slams Congress with former PM Manmohan Singh's video after Congress chief writes to PM | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking time to discuss his party’s manifesto, the BJP has launched a fresh attack on the Congress party by sharing an old video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to the BJP, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in April 2009, the then Prime Minister Singh said, “Minorities, particularly Muslim minorities, if they are poor, have prior claim to the resources of the nation."

BJP said that he (Manmohan Singh) stood by his earlier statement that Muslims should have first right over the resources of India. Drawing from the former PM’s statement, the BJP slammed the Congress party saying that the statement demolished Congress’ “canard and clarification” on Manmohan’s previous statements. BJP said, “It supports our assertion that preferential treatment to Muslims is a clear policy of the Congress Party. This is further proof of the Congress mindset to give preference to Muslims in everything, from reservation to resources.”

What Kharge wrote to PM?

It is worth noting that on April 25, Kharge wrote a letter to the PM seeking time to discuss the provisions of the Congress Manifesto – ”Nyay Patra”. Kharge expressed concerns saying PM is fed with misinformation on Nyay Patra by his advisors. Kharge wrote the letter in response to the PM’s accusations regarding the wealth redistribution plan and claims of women’s ‘mangalsutra’ to be taken away for redistribution.

"You are being misinformed by your advisors about things that are not even written in our manifesto. I would be more than happy to meet you in person to explain our 'Nyay Patra' so that, as prime minister of the country, you don't make any statements that are false," wrote the Congress chief. Karge claimed that Congress’ Nyay Patra aims to provide justice to the youngsters, women, farmers, labourers, and marginalised people across the communities in India and that PM’s remarks are lowering the dignity of the chair.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Rahul Gandhi to Tejasvi Surya to Pappu Yadav, key candidates in Phase 2

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks time to explain Congress party's 'Nyay Patra'