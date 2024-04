Updated on: April 26, 2024 17:08 IST

US-China talks start with warnings about misunderstandings and miscalculations | Antony Blinken

The United States and China butted heads over a number of contentious bilateral, regional and global issues as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and both warned of the dangers of misunderstandings and miscalculations.