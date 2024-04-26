Royal Challengers Bengaluru break Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time batting record after second win of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL RCB and SRH batters.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru outclassed the batting might of Sunrisers Hyderabad to register their second win of IPL 2024. Exactly one month after their opening win against Punjab Kings on March 25, RCB have their second win of the tournament on April 25 as they snapped a six-match losing streak in their ninth game of the season. En route to their win over SRH, RCB have also shattered an all-time record of the batting giants.

RCB have amassed a total of 468 runs against the Sunrisers in the league stage of IPL 2024. They made 206/7 batting first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, April 25. The Bengaluru-based franchise had scored 262/7 in their first clash against the 2016 champions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the clash where SRH made a record 287.

RCB now own the record for most runs scored against a team in the league stage of an IPL season. Their 262 and 206 run totals see them aggregate 468 runs against SRH in the two games of the tournament. These are the most runs made by a team against an opponent in the league phase of an IPL season. The previous record was held by SRH against RCB - 458 runs (287 and 171).

Most runs scored against an opposition in the league stage of IPL:

468 RCB v SRH 2024 (262/7 & 206/7)

458 SRH vs RCB 2024 (287/3 & 171/8)

450 RCB vs PWI 2013 (263/5 & 187/3)

437 PK vs CSK 2014 (206/4 & 231/4)

436 KKR vs PK 2018 (191/7 & 245/6)

RCB defeated Sunrisers on a slightly two-paced pitch in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli scored a sedate 43-ball 51, while Rajat Patidar made 50 from 20 balls. Playing in his 100th IPL match, Jaydev Unadkat scalped three wickets and ended with figures of 3/30. Cameron Green's late 37-run knock powered RCB to over 200.

The spinners then led the charge with the ball by jolting the much-celebrated batting line-up of SRH. Spinners Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma and Will Jacks shared five wickets out of the eight that fell in Hyderabad. Sunrisers finished their innings at 171/8, 35 runs short of RCB at the end.