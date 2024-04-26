DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 prediction, playing XIs

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya at the IPL 2024 game in Mumbai

DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Rejuvenated Delhi Capitals will be looking for another win when they host inconsistent Mumbai Indians in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Delhi Capitals narrowly defended 224 runs against Gujarat Titans to register their fourth win of the season in their last game. A win took Rishabh Pant's side to sixth place in the points table and also boosted their playoff qualification chances.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians suffered a heavy nine-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last game after showing some signs of improvement. With just three wins in eight games, Hardik Pandya-led side are currently placed eighth in the points table. Mumbai recorded an easy 29-run win while defending 234 runs against Delhi in the first-leg fixture at Wankhede Stadium this season and have won all of their recent three encounters as well.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 43rd T20 match

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: Saturday, April 27 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

DC vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant (C), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (VC), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders: Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Gerald Coetzee

DC vs MI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Rishabh Pant: The star wicketkeeper batter smashed a match-winning 88* off just 43 balls against Gujarat Titans in the last game. Pant has been in excellent form for Delhi this season with 342 runs in nine innings at an impressive strike rate of 161.32 and has also claimed 13 dismissals to grab extra points in the dream11 team.

Rohit Sharma: The veteran Mumbai batter is enjoying good form this season with 303 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 162.90. Rohit top-scored with 49 runs against Delhi Capitals in the first leg at Wankhede Stadium this season and boasts an impressive record against today's opponent with 1026 runs in 34 innings.

DC vs MI IPL 2024 Match 43 predicted playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.