Updated on: April 26, 2024 15:24 IST

Banka Lok Sabha Election 2024: JDU's Girdhari Yadav vs RJD's Jaiprakash Yadav | Hot Seat

Banka Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the Banka Lok Sabha, It’s a face-off between two wrestlers from the same akhaada: JDU’s incumbent candidate Girdhari Yadav and former RJD minister Jaiprakash Yadav.