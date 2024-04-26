Friday, April 26, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live: PM Modi calls for record voter turnout
Lok Sabha election 2024: This phase of polling is crucial as it will determine the fate of candidates contesting from 88 parliamentary constituencies, reflecting the voice of millions of voters across diverse regions.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2024 6:55 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha election 2024, phase 2 live

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live: Polling is slated to take place on Friday for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections across 88 constituencies spread across 13 states. The second phase of polling will cover constituencies in 13 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. States like Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will witness significant polling activity during this phase. The electoral process, which began on April 19, will continue with this phase, setting the stage for subsequent rounds of voting until the final phase on June 1. 

 

Live updates :Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: List of 88 constituencies, states, parties and candidates

    Voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur are going for polls in the second phase. READ MORE...

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Ahead of the commencement of the second phase of voting, people queue outside a polling station in West Bengal

    Ahead of the commencement of the second phase of voting, people queue outside a polling station in West Bengal's Balurghat. Significantly, of the total 42 constituencies, voting is on three parliamentary constituencies in the state today.

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Security tightened in UP ahead of the second phase of polling

    Security arrangements tightened in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the second phase of polling today.

    Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a fierce contest in the second phase with 8 seats including Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura voting on April 26. 

  • Apr 26, 2024 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 2 polling to begin shortly

    The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on Friday, April 26. Voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. 

     

