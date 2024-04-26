Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live: PM Modi calls for record voter turnout

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live: Polling is slated to take place on Friday for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections across 88 constituencies spread across 13 states. The second phase of polling will cover constituencies in 13 states, including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. States like Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will witness significant polling activity during this phase. The electoral process, which began on April 19, will continue with this phase, setting the stage for subsequent rounds of voting until the final phase on June 1.