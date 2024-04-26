Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 live: PM Modi calls for record voter turnout

Voters in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies in 13 states and Union Territories will participate in the largest festival of democracy in the world. All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur are going for polls in the second phase. READ MORE...