Indian stews reign supreme on Taste Atlas' rankings

The renowned culinary guide, Taste Atlas, has been highlighting the richness of Indian cuisine through various avenues. Numerous Indian culinary delights and beverages have garnered attention, securing top positions across diverse categories. Drawing significant social media traction, the latest comparison on the platform is the compilation of the 'Finest Stews Worldwide.' As per the April 2024 rankings, this compilation showcases nine Indian dishes, marking the highest representation from any single nation. Taste Atlas has expansively defined the term "stews," encompassing a wide array of dishes beyond conventional associations.

The beloved keema, a dish of delectable minced meat, clinched the 6th spot in the prestigious top 10 rankings. Representing Bengal, the flavorful Chingri Malai Curry secured the 18th position, while the aromatic korma earned the 22nd spot. Following closely, Vindaloo claimed the 26th position, with Dal Tadka closely behind at 30th. Highlighting the culinary diversity of India, Saag Paneer secured 32nd place, followed by Shahi Paneer at 34th, and Misal at 38th. Notably, the list culminates with the collective representation of Indian dal in the final spot. It's fascinating to observe the geographical spread of these dishes, with representations from various corners of the country - spanning North, South, East, and West - making their mark on this esteemed list.

What is 'keema' and how it is prepared?

Keema, also spelled keema or qeema, is a popular Indian dish featuring minced meat. This flavorful curry combines the protein punch of ground lamb, goat, beef, or even chicken with aromatic spices, onions, and tomatoes. The key to keema lies in the slow-cooking process, which allows the spices to release their warmth and meld with the meat, creating a rich and comforting gravy. Typically enjoyed with rice or flatbreads like roti or paratha, keema is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed on its own or used as a filling for samosas.

Here’s the complete list of ‘Best Stews in the World’:

Recently, Taste Atlas unveiled its rankings for the finest rice puddings globally, with three Indian sweet delicacies securing positions within the top 10. These rankings serve as a testament to India's culinary excellence and the acknowledgement it receives through such esteemed recognitions.

