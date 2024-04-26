BAN-W vs IND-W: Bangladesh women vs India women T20I series, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs Bangladesh.

The Indian women's cricket team is gearing up for a new challenge in the form of a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh after a thoroughly entertaining WPL (Women's Premier League) season two.

The Women in Blue are in Bangladesh and are all in readiness for the first T20I of the series which will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (April 28).

The bilateral series will be an opportunity for India to get acclimatised to the conditions before the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup as both multi-nation tournaments are slated to be played in Bangladesh in July and October respectively.

India have enjoyed the upper hand over their Asian neighbours. The Women in Blue have played 17 games against Bangladesh. 14 out of those games have gone in favour of India whereas Bangladesh have tasted success only on three occasions.

The last series played between both teams was a pretty competitive one and marred with controversies. While India had won the three-match T20I series 2-1, the ODI series ended in a stalemate 1-1 after the final game finished in a tie.

Harmanpreet Kaur was livid with the umpiring during the series and her outburst on the field also led to a two-match suspension.

India's tour of Bangladesh 2024

Date Match Venue April 28 1st T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet April 30 2nd T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet May 2 3rd T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet May 6 4th T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet May 9 5th T20I Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh's T20I squad

Nigar Sultana (captain), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider, Habiba Islam.

India's T20I squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, S Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.