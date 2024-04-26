AIFF records 138 per cent rise in registration of female players in last two years

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey in interaction with players.

Indian women's football has recorded a huge surge in player registration over the last two years, suggesting the growth and development of the sport in female athletes. As stated in the All India Football Federation (AIFF), women player registration has increased by 138 per cent as of March 2024 with India now having 27,936 registered female footballers.

As per the data, Indian football had 11,724 female players registered in June 2022, which shows an increase of more than double registered players in this period. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has attributed the increase of women players registration to a slew of measures including "course correction that was brought in for the Indian Women's League (IWL)" in the season of 2023-24.

"It's a very positive trend we are witnessing in India. To have as many as 16,212 new female players in our football ecosystem is an encouraging sign that we are on the right track in our planning for women's football in India. Availability of live broadcast has indeed helped in enhancing the profile of the sport," Chaubey said.

In the 2022-23 season of the IWL, only a single venue in Ahmedabad hosted the games of 16 teams. Gokulam Kerala FC won the third consecutive title that time. But this time in the 2023-24 season, the games were held in home and away format, which succeeded well.

Notably, there are also 24 active State Leagues in India for women's football which has helped the federation to showcase the sport among the masses.

"These are baby steps we have taken in the last 16-18 months, having a focused approach on women’s football. The current season is a breakaway year for Indian football in many ways. We are noticing a rapid growth in the women’s football in India. Players and clubs are getting more game time due to the increase in number of matches in the domestic circuit, making it increasingly competitive. Opportunity to play the AFC organised continental championship – AFC Women’s Cup - is a big motivator for India clubs today," Chaubey said and added, "Women’s football will have priority focus in the coming years."