'I don't think he is ready': Yuvraj Singh rules out young India cricketer's selection for T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is turning out to be a precursor for the T20 World Cup selection especially for the Indian players. Several cricketers have impressed so far in the ongoing edition as they are staking their claim for the World Cup squad. But former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has ruled out Abhishek Sharma's selection for the mega event citing that the latter will be ready to play for India within six months.

Abhishek is currently in exceptional form with 288 runs in eight matches at a strike rate in excess of 200. But Yuvraj feels the left-handed batter will have to mature a little before donning the India jersey. "Abhishek is almost there but I don't think he is ready for the World Cup right now. For the World Cup, we have to take an experienced side. Obviously some guys have played for India. After the World Cup, he should be prepared to play for India. That is what he should focus on. Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Yuvraj Singh is happy with Abhishek's ball striking ability this season but pointed out that there is no big knock from the 23-year-old yet this season. Notably, the southpaw has scored only one half-century so far with the best score of 63. "His performance definitely is better. His strike rate has been phenomenal but big scores haven't come. With this kind of strike rate, it's important that you get big scores if you want to compete for a spot to play for India. Great strike rates, yes, but there have to be a couple of big knocks to make sure that you are worthwhile to play for India.

"He has the ability to play big shots, the big sixes which he has been hitting are very good, but I think he has to learn to take singles and know how to rotate strike. He has to learn play out the bowlers who are bowling well and target other bowlers. I think work has to be done on that aspect," Yuvraj further said.